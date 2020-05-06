Israel tells Iran it will continue Syria operations: 'We won't stop before they leave'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said Tuesday the country will continue to pursue military operations in Syria, as long as Iran remains involved there.

“Iran has nothing to do in Syria,” Bennett said during an interview with the state-owned television channel Kan 11. “We won’t stop before they leave Syria.”

ISRAELI AIRSTRIKES IN EASTERN SYRIA KILL 14 FIGHTERS: REPORT

Bennett’s announcement came just hours after airstrikes hit Iranian-backed fighters in the cities of Al-Quriyah, Al-Salihyah and Al-Mayadin in eastern Syria, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

Fourteen Iranians and Iranian-back militia were killed in the strikes in eastern Syria, which borders Iran. Israel has not yet claimed responsibility for the strikes.

Israel has acknowledged several attacks in Syria since the civil war broke out in 2011, and the Israeli Air Force carried out attacks as recent as last week against Iranian-back militia and Hezbollah terrorists in Homs and southern Syria, according to the SOHR.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Bennett said Iran is “trying to establish itself on the border with Israel to threaten Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa.”

“They [Iran] have enough problems at home with the coronavirus,” the defense minister told Kan 11.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.