Israel strikes Hamas targets in bid to deter burning kites

The Israeli military says it struck nine Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in a bid to deter Palestinians from launching incendiary kites and balloons into Israel.

The army says the Monday’s airstrikes were a response “to arson and explosive kites and balloons” launched into Israel in recent weeks. During the bombings, Palestinian militants fired three rockets into southern Israel. No injuries were reported on either side.

Gazans began flying kites with burning rags attached to them during mass protests against the Israeli and Egyptian blockade of the territory. Israeli troops have fired on the protesters, killing more than 120 Palestinians since the weekly demonstrations began on March 30.

The incendiary kites and balloons have devastated large swaths of farmland and nature reserves in southern Israel.