Israel shoots down rocket fired from Gaza in second attack in one week, rattling shaky cease-fire

The Israeli military said two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip at southern Israel on Tuesday in the second attack in one week, rattling the shaky cease-fire brokered earlier this month that ended two straight days of fighting with Palestinian militants.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) tweeted on Tuesday that “2 rockets were just fired from #Gaza at Israeli civilians. 1 rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System.”

The attack came one day after the IDF announced that a rocket was launched from the Palestinian enclave at southern Israel less than two weeks after Egypt and the United Nations brokered an unofficial truce that halted hostilities with Palestinian militants.

The Israeli military tweeted on Monday, “Nine days of calm between Israel and Gaza were just broken when a projectile was fired from #Gaza at #Israel. Thankfully, it landed in an open area.”

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Earlier this month, Israel killed a senior Islamic Jihad militant in the Gaza Strip, sparking two consecutive days of violence. The militant group launched hundreds of rockets at Israel in response to the death of a senior commander of the terror group, Baha Abu al-Ata.

The IDF said al-Ata was responsible for a number of recent rocket attacks on southern Israel and claimed he was actively planning new attacks.

On the second day of violence, the Israeli military said it was “raining rockets” across the country, with Islamic Jihad firing one projectile every seven minutes.

The IDF said 90 percent of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome, which a military spokesman said is a “unique Israeli system developed together with the American defense industry that has the capacity to intercept rockets in flight and to blow them up in the sky to make sure that Israeli civilians are safe and out of harm’s way.”

As a result, no Israeli deaths were reported. However, a few homes suffered direct hits and there was a near miss on a major highway, where a rocket crashed just after a vehicle passed. In all, three people suffered small wounds from shrapnel or shattered glass caused by rocket fire, according to medical officials.

Israeli retaliatory strikes left at least 34 Palestinians dead, including 16 civilians.

Unofficial cease-fires have led to months of calm between Israel and the Islamic militant group Hamas, which rules Gaza.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.