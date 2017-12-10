Israel says it destroys Hamas tunnel using new techniques

The Israeli military says it has destroyed a tunnel built by the Hamas militant group that stretched from the Gaza Strip several hundred meters (yards) into Israel.

Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a military spokesman, told reporters Sunday that Israel used a new set of “tools” to destroy the tunnel. He said forces had detected the tunnel months ago and continued to monitor construction efforts by Hamas militants before demolishing it.

He said the tunnel was not complete, but was “very substantial,” equipped with electricity, communications equipment and a ventilation system. It was located about 1 kilometer (half a mile) from an Israeli community.

Israel has placed a high priority on halting the tunnel threat since Hamas infiltrated Israel during the 2014 war.