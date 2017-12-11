Israel retaliates against rocket fire with Gaza airstrike

The Israeli military says it has struck Hamas military positions in the Gaza Strip after Palestinian militants fired a rocket toward southern Israel.

Israeli planes and tanks shelled the Palestinian territory on Monday after the rocket strike, in what was the latest in a series of cross-border exchanges that have left at least four Palestinians dead. No injuries were reported Monday.

Monday’s strikes came a day after Israel said it destroyed a tunnel built by Hamas that ran several hundred meters (yards) into Israeli territory. Hamas threatened Israel with a “heavy price” for demolishing the tunnel.

Palestinians and Israeli forces have clashed across the West Bank and along the Gaza border following President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.