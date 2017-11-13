Israel operations will continue in Syria as needed, PM says

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has made it clear to the U.S. and Russia that Israel will continue with its operations in Syria.

Netanyahu said he told Washington and Moscow Monday that Israel will act according to its “security needs.”

Israel has largely stayed out of the war but has struck suspected weapon convoys to Hezbollah.

His remarks came on the heels of an international agreement laying out principles for post-war Syria.

A U.S.-Russian statement Saturday affirmed an understanding calling for “the reduction and ultimate elimination” of foreign fighters.

Israel has long complained about the involvement of archenemy Iran, and its proxy Hezbollah, in Syria.

It has expressed concerns of a “Shiite corridor” with land links from Iran to Lebanon, providing movement of militants and weapons across the region.