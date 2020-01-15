Israel intercepts rockets launched by Palestinian militants

Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired a series of rockets at Israel on Wednesday – two of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system, officials say.

The four rockets fired at southern Israel were the first in nearly a month and come during international efforts to bolster an informal truce between the Jewish State and Gaza’s ruling Hamas militant group.

The Israeli Defense Forces told Fox News that two of the rockets were intercepted. No one was reported hurt, but the projectiles are said to have caused explosions.

In November, Israel and the militant group Palestinian Islamic Jihad fought the worst round of violence in months after the Israeli military killed a senior Islamic jihad commander.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars and dozens of smaller flare-ups since Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007 from the internationally-recognized Palestinian Authority.

The bitter enemies have been conducting indirect negotiations through Egyptian, U.N. and Qatari mediators aimed at easing an Israeli blockade of the territory in exchange for quiet and a halt to rocket fire.

Fox News’ Trey Yingst and the Associated Press contributed to this report.