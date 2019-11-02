Israel house damaged by rocket barrage from Gaza

A house in southern Israel was damaged Friday after Palestinian militants in Gaza fired a series of rockets across the volatile border, the second such attack in 24 hours.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted seven rockets that were fired from the Gaza Strip. They posted raw footage of the intercepts to Twitter, as well as a photo of the damaged home. There were no reports of injuries.

Israeli police said shrapnel damaged the house in Sderot town and video footage showed a car near the structure with windows blown out by debris.

Minutes after the initial launch, three more rockets were fired from Gaza. Israeli forces said they intercepted one of those rockets.

“So far: 10 rockets have been fired from Gaza at Israeli civilians,” the IDF said. “Eight of those rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome System.”

In response, the IDF said fighter jets had begun “striking terror targets in Gaza.”

No Palestinian groups claimed responsibility for the rocket fire, but Israel blames Gaza’s Hamas rulers for any fire from the enclave. The Islamic militant group says it’s committed to an unofficial truce deal, but rogue groups that include Iranian-backed Islamic Jihad and smaller Salafist factions sometimes act independently of Hamas.

Earlier Friday, Gaza health officials claimed Palestinians were injured by live fire during protests along the border fence with Israel. Hamas launched the weekly demonstrations last year against the 12-year-old Israeli-Egyptian blockade.

THREE HAMAS POLICEMEN KILLED IN RARE ATTACKS WITH GAZA IN ‘STATE OF ALERT’

The Israeli military said Thursday it struck two Hamas military posts in northern Gaza after a single rocket was fired from the area toward Israel. There were no reports of injuries on either side following the attacks.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

International mediators, including Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations, oversee the cease-fire between Hamas and Israel to lower the intensity of the protests and pacify the border area in exchange for humanitarian projects in the seaside enclave. Hamas charges Israel of not honoring the agreement by slowing the implementation of the deal.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.