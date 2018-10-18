ISIS take 700 hostages including European and US nationals in Syria, are executing 10 every day: Putin

ISIS has taken nearly 700 people hostage including several European and US Nationals in Syria and has vowed to kill 10 a day, Vladimir Putin has claimed.

The jihadi group is holding their prisoners captive somewhere south of the Euphrates River in the war-torn nation.

Speaking in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, Putin added that ISIS was expanding its control in territory controlled by U.S. and U.S.-backed forces and blasted America for a “catastrophic” failure.

Putin said: “Islamic State terrorists have delivered ultimatums and made certain demands, threatening to shoot ten people every day.

“This is just horrible, it is a catastrophe.

“Some US and European citizens are among the hostages.”

He did not specify what the terrorists’ demands were.

