Isaias downgraded over North Carolina as East Coast braces for flooding

Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina near Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., but later downgraded

Hurricane Isaias made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach in North Carolina on Monday night as it strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The storm made landfall around 11:10 p.m with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The NHC warned oceanside residents to brace for storm surge up to 5 feet and up to 8 inches of rain as it traveled up the coast. The storm now has maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour.

“All those rains could produce flash flooding across portions of the eastern Carolinas and mid-Atlantic, and even in the northeast U.S.,” said Daniel Brown, senior hurricane specialist at the NHC.

The NHC said that strong winds and heavy rainfall are likely in those areas during the day on Tuesday. CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF OUR TOP STORY.

Minneapolis’ Mayor Jacob Frey accuses Gov. Tim Walz of dragging feet during early unrest following death of George Floyd

Mayor Jacob Frey, the Minneapolis Democrat who was harshly criticized over his handling of the George Floyd riots in June, on Monday seemed to place much of the blame on Gov. Tim Walz, another Democrat, for failing to act quickly on early requests from the city for state intervention, a report said. CLICK FOR MORE

Sen. Ted Cruz, ahead of Antifa hearing, describes riots in US cities as ‘organized terror attacks’

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, seeking to highlight the role Antifa and like-minded groups are playing in riots across the country, will convene a Senate hearing Tuesday on the issue while alleging radical left-wing groups are engaging in “organized terror attacks” designed to tear down government institutions.

“Across the country, we’re seeing horrific violence, we’re seeing our country torn apart. Violent anarchists and Marxists are exploiting protests to transform them into riots and direct assaults on the lives and safety of their fellow Americans,” Cruz told Fox News in an interview.

On Tuesday, Cruz will chair a hearing of the Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on the Constitution to investigate groups such as Antifa, which, while active for years, have recently escalated their presence in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody. The hearing is called “The Right of the People Peaceably to Assemble: Protecting Speech by Stopping Anarchist Violence.”

Speakers will include Acting Deputy Homeland Security Secretary Ken Cuccinelli, journalist Andy Ngo and law professor Jonathan Turley. It comes after two months of protests and violent riots hit downtown Portland, where rioters have attacked the Hatfield Courthouse and clashed with federal law enforcement protecting it. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

