IS takes credit for suicide attack in Baghdad suburb

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a double suicide attack that killed 11 people.

In an online statement issued on Tuesday, the extremist group says two suicide bombers on Monday targeted Shiites in Baghdad’s southeastern suburb of Nahrawan. The authenticity of the statement could not be immediately verified by The Associated Press.

Iraqi officials said two attackers started shooting civilians in a popular shopping area, before blowing themselves up. They spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to release information.

IS has carried out insurgent-style attacks in Iraq as the extremists have slowly lost territory across the country over the past three years.