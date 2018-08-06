Iraqi refugee charged in Colorado cop shooting had 'lengthy criminal background,' but was never departed, DHS official says

An Iraqi refugee with a “lengthy criminal background” managed to avoid deportation despite a string of crimes, culminating in the shooting of a Colorado cop Thursday, a Department of Homeland Security official said.

The official told Fox News that Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi, 31, was granted an RE1 refugee status in 2012 and has remained in the United States since then. Al Khammasi traveled to the states in December 2012 on a flight from Istanbul, Turkey to Chicago, Ill.

“Al Khammasi has a lengthy criminal background dating back to November 05, 2013 with various felony and misdemeanor charges ranging from criminal extortion, trespassing, assault, parole violations, and contempt of court, to felony weapon offenses as recently as January 09, 2018,” the official said.

The Iraqi refugee, who is being held without bail, was charged with attempted murder after he shot Colorado Springs Officer Cem Duzel in the head early Thursday morning. The cop was in critical but stable condition as of Saturday.

Al Khammasi was already known to law enforcement prior to Thursday’s shooting. His run-ins with police began a year after he entered the U.S. when he was charged with drunken driving, the Colorado Springs Gazette first reported. About a month later in 2013, Al Khammasi was charged with criminal extortion after investigators determined he threatened a man and his family and set a car on fire.

Court records stated Al Khammasi was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to first-degree trespassing of a dwelling in 2014. Al Khammasi was on an immigration hold that day.

His criminal history continued this year when Al Khammasi was arrested in January for allegedly possessing a stolen handgun. He posted $1,000 cash bail in February and was free until Thursday’s shooting.

It was unclear, however, if Al Khammasi was ever deported and, if not, why he wasn’t.

Al Khammasi missed his Friday court appearance on the gun charge because he was hospitalized following an injury sustained during the alleged police shooting.