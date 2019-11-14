Iran's supreme leader pardons thousands of prisoners

Iran‘s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has pardoned more than 3,500 prisoners, according to media reports.

The report by judiciary website Mizanonline.com said the pardoned included 32 prisoners being held on “security” charges and who were mainly university students and journalists.

Prisoners convicted of armed opposition against the Islamic Republic were not pardoned. The announcement came following the Islamic holiday marking the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday

The pardons were requested by Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi, the head of the Iranian judiciary and an influential cleric.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.