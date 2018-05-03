Iran's foreign minister says no renegotiating nuclear deal

Iran’s foreign minister has taken to YouTube to criticize President Donald Trump’s threat to withdraw from the nuclear deal, saying Iran will not “renegotiate or add onto” the atomic accord.

Mohammad Javad Zarif’s video on Thursday, which was also posted to Trump’s favorite social media platform, Twitter, appeared to be taking his message to the masses after earlier speaking to news outlets across the U.S. to defend the deal.

The five-minute video shows Zarif behind his desk, delivering his message on the deal.

Zarif also appeared to troll Trump as well, saying: “To put it in real-estate terms, when you buy a house and move your family in it or demolish it to build a skyscraper, you cannot come back two years later and renegotiate the price.”