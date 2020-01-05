Iranian MP threatens to 'attack the White House': report

Iranian MP Abolfazl Abutorabi has reportedly threatened to attack the White House in response to a message from President Trump that promised severe consequences if the Islamic nation escalates hostilities with the U.S.

Abutorabi was respondeing to a question about how Iran should react to the death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani during an American airstrike, The Independent reported.

TRUMP WARNS IRAN: US HAS TARGETED ’52 IRANIAN SITES’ AND WILL ‘HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD’ IF NEEDED

“We can attack the White House itself, we can respond to them on the American soil. We have the power, and God willing we will respond in an appropriate time,” Abutorabi said according to the UK publication, which cited Iranian news agency ILNA.

Abutorabi called Soleimani’s death “a declaration of war,” and that a swift, strong response was necessary.

“When someone declares war, do you want to respond to the bullets with flowers? They will shoot you in the head,” he said.

Following Soleimani’s death, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said “harsh retaliation is waiting for the criminals whose filthy hands spilled his blood.” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also promised to “take revenge for this heinous crime.”

The Independent’s international correspondent,Borzou Daragahi doubted the likelihood of an attack on U.S. soil, noting that Abutorabi was known for inflammatory language and that Iran does not necessarily have the military capabilities of striking the U.S. with missiles.

Over the weekend, President Trump issued a severe threat of his own, claiming that he has “52 Iranian sites” in mind as potential targets should Iran take any further action.