Iranian media: Another quake, magnitude 6.1 hits the south

Iranian media say another earthquake has jolted the country’s south, followed by several aftershocks.

The semi-official ISNA news agency says the magnitude 6.1 temblor rocked the village of Hajdak in the southern province of Kerman in the early hours on Wednesday, about 700 kilometers, or 400 miles, south of Tehran.

ISNA says the quake’s depth was 10 kilometers, or 6.2 miles, and that 58 people were injured as they ran out of their homes. It says the area was jolted by several aftershocks, ranging in magnitude from 4 to 5.1.

In November, a 7.2 magnitude quake hit western Iran, killing more than 600 people.

Iran sits on major fault lines and has near-daily quakes. In 2003, a 6.6 magnitude quake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.