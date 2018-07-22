Iran warns US against provocations; suggests peace possible

Iran’s president is warning President Donald Trump against provoking his country while indicating peace between the two nations might still be possible.

Trump earlier this year pulled the United States out of the international deal meant to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon and ordered increased American sanctions.

Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency quoted President Hassan Rouhani as warning Trump on Sunday: “Do not play with the lion’s tail or else you will regret it.”

Trump has suggested Iranian leaders are “going to call me and say ‘let’s make a deal'” but Iran has rejected talks.

Rouhani suggests peace is still possible and says “America must understand well that peace with Iran is the mother of all of peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars.”