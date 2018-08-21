Iran unveils new fighter jet with Washington in mind

Iran displayed a new fighter jet Tuesday, saying it comes with advanced avionics and fire control systems and will enhance its deterrence capabilities in confronting Washington.

The aircraft is dubbed Kowsar, which in Islamic meaning refers to a river in paradise and is also the title of a chapter in the Muslim holy book, the Koran.

The Islamic Republic often announces military achievements that cannot be independently verified.

The plane has been described as a fourth-generation fighter and is reportedly “100 percent indigenously made.”

At the ceremony, President Hassan Rouhani said Iran’s defense program is aimed at deterrence vis-a-vis the United States.

“The enemy should see how expensive an invasion of Iran would be,” he said. “Why does not the U.S wage a military attack on us? Because of our power.”

The U.S. renewed its sanctions on Iran earlier this month after President Donald Trump in May pulled America out of the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

The report said Iran will also manufacture a single-seat version of the fighter jet. It said the aircraft is capable of flying at an altitude of 45,000 feet and with the speed of Mach 1.2. Mach 1 would be equal to the speed of sound.

The TV also broadcast footage it said showed the jet in flight.

Iran already has U.S.-made F-4, F-5 as well as F-14 fighter jets and also Russian-made Sukhoi aircraft in service.

The Associated Press contributed to this report