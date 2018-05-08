Iran military base in Syria attacked, sources say

An Iranian military base in Syria was attacked on Tuesday, sources confirmed to Fox News.

Western military sources said the military compound that was hit is located about 10 miles south of the Syrian capital city of Damascus.

Syrian TV reported that it was an Israeli airstrike and that Syrian air defense systems shot down two missiles.

The attack happened in Kisweh, according to the official news agency SANA, about an hour after President Trump’s announcement that he would be pulling the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was killed or injured.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

Fox News’ Hava Pasha and The Associated Press contributed to this report.