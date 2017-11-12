Iran-Iraq earthquake kills at least 61, injures more than 300

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake in the Middle East jolted “the Iraq-Iran border region” on Sunday, the Twitter account for U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) earthquake alerts tweeted. (U.S. Geological Survey)

At least 61 people were killed and more than 300 others were hurt in a powerful earthquake on the Iran-Iraq border region Sunday, Iranian officials revealed.

The quake had a magnitude of 7.3, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) announced, as reports of serious structural damage started to emerge. At least six of the deaths were on Iraq’s side of the border, Iranian state media reported.

On its website, the USGS placed the quake’s epicenter at about 18.6 miles southwest of the Iraqi city of Halabja.

The USGS also issued an “orange” alert for “shaking-related fatalities and economic losses.”

“Significant casualties and damage are likely and the disaster is potentially widespread,” the agency said online. “Past orange alerts have required a regional or national level response.”

In Iraq, the quake destroyed old houses in Sadr City and triggered supermarket damage in the area. Traffic across Baghdad was slowed to a standstill.

The health department in Baquba, Iraq, said that it had received more than 30 fainting cases. In Khanaqin, the quake hurt five people and the minaret of one of the city’s biggest mosques toppled to the ground.

Fox News’ Kadhum Hussein and The Associated Press contributed to this report.