Iran-Iraq border reels from 7.3-magnitude quake; at least 6 reported dead

At least six people died and dozens were hurt after a 7.3-magnitude earthquake jolted the “Iraq-Iran border region” on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) announced, as people across the region reported damage to buildings in the area.

On its website, the USGS placed the quake’s epicenter at about 18.6 miles southwest of the Iraqi city of Halabjah. Faramarz Akbari, governor of the Iranian city of Ghasr-e Shirin, said that six people had died and scores more injured, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

The USGS also issued an “orange” alert for “shaking-related fatalities and economic losses.”

“Significant casualties and damage are likely and the disaster is potentially widespread,” the agency said online. “Past orange alerts have required a regional or national level response.”

In Iraq, the quake destroyed old houses in Sadr City and triggered supermarket damage in the area. Traffic across Baghdad was slowed to a standstill.

Iranian social media was abuzz with posts of people evacuating their homes, especially from the cities of Ghasr-e Shirin and Kermanshah.

Esmail Najar, head of Iran’s National Disaster Management Organization, said “some injured people might be buried under the rubble in Ghasr-e Shirin.”

Iran is prone to near daily quakes as it sits on many major fault lines. In 2003, a 6.6-magnitude quake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

