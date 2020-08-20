Iran expert warns Tehran regime's provocations 'going to get worse,' show value of 'snapback' sanctions

Recent provocations by Iran show that the United States should reimpose sanctions on the Middle Eastern theocracy, Hudson Institute senior fellow Michael Pregent told “Your World” Thursday.

This week, Iran unveiled two new cruise missiles — including one that Iranian state media claimed could bypass enemy defense systems, likely a reference to Israel.

“It’s basically what the regime’s been doing for 40 years,” Pregent told host Neil Cavuto. “It’s going to get worse … That’s why snapback sanctions are so important. And that’s why it’s important for our allies to work together and for more countries to probably sign onto this peace deal with Israel,” he said, referring to the recent agreement between the Jewish state and the United Arab Emirates.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has asked the United Nations Security Council to reimpose sanctions removed under the terms of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

“[The sanctions] have been temporarily paused because of the ridiculous nuclear deal. And the world will be a safer place,” Pompeo told Fox News on Wednesday.

Last week, the Security Council rejected a U.S. resolution to extend a thirteen-year-old arms embargo on Iran that was due to expire in October as part of the nuclear deal. Russia and China voted against the resolution, while France, Germany and the United Kingdom abstained, a move Pompeo called “really unfortunate.”

“Russia and China want Iran to stay in the nuclear nonproliferation treaty,” Pregent explained. “The United States wants Iran to stop spreading terrorism and funding proxies and launching ballistic missiles. The two missiles that you talked about earlier are also violations of existing U.N. Security Council resolutions, and it’s also a reason for the U.S. to trigger snapback.

“This is a sign to China and Russia that you cannot just jump into Iran’s economy without reprecussions, and that’s what snapback is all about.”

