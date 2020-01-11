Iran admits it ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian jetliner, according to state TV

Iran now claims its military “unintentionally” shot down a Ukrainian jetliner this week, killing all 176 people aboard.

The announcement, which cited “human error” for the strike, came Saturday via Iranian state television and referred to a statement from the military, according to the Associated Press.

Iran had previously denied involvement in the crash, contrary to claims from the U.S. and Canada that pointed to Iran.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.