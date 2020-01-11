Iran admits it ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian jetliner, according to state TV

January 10, 2020 KID News World News

Iran now claims its military “unintentionally” shot down a Ukrainian jetliner this week, killing all 176 people aboard.

The announcement, which cited “human error” for the strike, came Saturday via Iranian state television and referred to a statement from the military, according to the Associated Press.

All 176 passengers and crew on board the plane died in the crash, officials said.

All 176 passengers and crew on board the plane died in the crash, officials said. (AP)

Iran had previously denied involvement in the crash, contrary to claims from the U.S. and Canada that pointed to Iran.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this story.