Iowa man wins $1 in lottery, celebrates with giant check

An Iowa man who won $1 through the lottery seemingly wanted to be treated like a big winner — and state officials obliged.

Tyler Heep, of Urbandale, wrote on Facebook earlier this month that he won the money through a state lottery scratch-off ticket.

“I told them I’d like one of those big ceremonial checks as payment,” Heep said. “I figured it would be worth a shot and they all thought it was really funny.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Heep, whose check is dated Jan. 4 but whose story began to circulate in recent days, added he was “surprised nobody else has done this before.”

The Iowa Lottery did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.