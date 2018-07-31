Iowa investigators set to reveal new details in search for missing student Mollie Tibbetts

Authorities searching Iowa for missing 20-year-old college student Mollie Tibbetts are expected to release new details about the investigation Tuesday during an early afternoon press conference.

The 2:30 p.m. ET update will be at the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office, and officials say they will make announcements related to the search, tip line and rewards, according to the Des Moines Register.

“We’re just going to have to rely on the authorities and their investigation,” Mollie’s father, Rob, told Fox News’ Sandra Smith on “The Story” Monday night. “They have a terrific team and so we just have to put our faith in them.”

The Tuesday press conference comes as police in Pella say the man being sought for taking pictures of female joggers on Friday has turned himself in.

Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student, was last seen jogging in the Brooklyn, Iowa, area on July 18, about an hour’s drive away from Pella.

Ongoing searches for her, which have included properties such as a hog farm, have come up short. Police have not announced any suspects in her disappearance, and on Monday were keeping details closely guarded when asked various questions by Fox News about the condition of her boyfriend’s home, where she had been staying to watch his dogs.

Pella Police Chief Robert Bokinsky told Channel 13 that the man in Pella, who was captured on surveillance footage Friday morning taking the photos, came forward following pressure on social media.

His identity has not been released, but according to the station, police say he is a Des Moines metro resident and is in his 30s.

Pella Lt. Shane Cox told Fox News on Monday that his department has been speaking with the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office about the man but “at this point we don’t have anything that says anything is related” to Tibbetts’ disappearance.

Cox added that police wanted to talk to the driver to “to find out, number one, what he was doing exactly,” and see if that information leads to any signs of current or future criminal activity.

The Tibbetts case appeared to take a twist over the weekend when KCCI reported her family members told the station evidence showed she was doing homework on her computer late into the evening on July 18. That would suggest she returned to the house after her jog and didn’t disappear while running, as had been previously thought.

Rob Tibbetts told Fox News that he had visited the house Monday and the dogs were in “perfect condition.” He said he last spoke to Mollie for three hours on the Sunday before her disappearance.

“We have a tough family and we’re fighting – we wake up and we go back at it,” he told Fox News.

Tibbetts also said he receives general briefings from law enforcement each day as the search continues.

“Someone knows something and they need to call the authorities,” he added.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police tip line at 641-623-5679.