Iowa county pays $285,000 to man wrongly jailed for 68 days

An Iowa county has agreed to pay $285,000 to an Arizona man who was arrested, transported across the country and jailed for 68 days for a crime that he didn’t commit.

The payment will resolve a federal lawsuit that 23-year-old Joseph McBride filed this month against Linn County and its longtime top prosecutor, County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden.

John Harris, chairman of the county board, confirmed the unusually quick settlement Wednesday to The Associated Press. He says the county is pleased with the deal. He says, “We have to acknowledge our mistakes” and move on.

McBride’s attorney, Tom Frerichs, praised a county official who negotiated the deal for “his prompt and thoughtful attention.”

McBride was wrongly accused of participating in a violent 2017 robbery based on flawed victim testimony.