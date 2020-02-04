Iowa caucuses in chaos as Democrats' vote results are delayed; Trump campaign suggests caucuses are 'rigged'

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Iowa caucuses thrown into chaos as Dem vote results are delayed amid ‘inconsistencies’; campaigns blast ‘crazy’ state party

The Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) still has not reported official vote totals in the critical Iowa caucuses as of early Tuesday morning, in a largely unexplained and unprecedented delay that has raised questions about the legitimacy of the contest — and campaign officials are livid, Fox News has learned.

The Trump campaign, meanwhile, has openly suggested that the delay meant that the caucuses were being “rigged,” and that the embarrassing night proved that the Democratic Party can’t be trusted to run Americans’ health care and implement sweeping new government programs. Even if a winner were ultimately announced, the chaos and confusion have seemingly erased any hope for the major momentum boost that would normally result.

“We found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results,” the IDP said in a statement at 11:30 p.m. ET. “In addition to the tech systems being used to tabulate results, we are also using photos of results and a paper trail to validate that all results match and ensure that we have confidence and accuracy in the numbers we report. This is simply a reporting issue. The app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion. The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results.”

During a contentious conference call, the IDP reportedly informed frustrated campaigns they could expect results sometime later on Tuesday. Still, the lack of results in the Iowa caucuses didn’t stop the upper tier of the Democratic presidential candidates from pre-emptively declaring a strong finish and claiming momentum moving on to New Hampshire. Click here for more on our top story.

Trump aims for ‘optimistic’ State of the Union on eve of final impeachment vote: ‘Success is the best revenge’

Fox News Exclusive – President Trump will deliver an “optimistic, inspirational, forward-looking” State of the Union address on the eve of the Senate’s final impeachment vote, according to presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway, who quipped that “success is the best revenge.”

In an exclusive phone interview with Fox News from Des Moines, Iowa, on Sunday, Conway previewed the president’s State of the Union by touting the administration’s efforts over the last year, and teasing that many of his statements will end with the word “winning.”

The president’s State of the Union address slated for Tuesday night comes as his Senate impeachment trial is coming to an end. The Senate on Wednesday is expected to hold its final impeachment vote on whether to remove the president from office or to acquit him of the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Trump appears certain to be acquitted. Click here for more.

Well-wishers send love and encouragement to Rush Limbaugh after his cancer announcement

Rush Limbaugh has received an outpour of love and support from well-wishers after the talk radio icon stunned his 20-million member audience Monday with the announcement he’s been diagnosed with “advanced lung cancer.”

President Trump tweeted his wishes for a speedy recovery: “Many people do not know what a great guy & fantastic political talent the great Rush Limbaugh is. There is nobody like him. Looking for a speedy recovery for our friend!” In an appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” author and columnist Mark Steyn, who will be filling in for Limbaugh much of this week while he undergoes treatment, said, “He is secure and kind and generous. Everyone who has had anything to do with ‘The Rush Limbaugh Show’ will be rooting for him … I owe him everything.”

Fox News’ Sean Hannity responded on his own radio show: “I don’t think talk radio would ever be anything like it is, or I’d be here if it wasn’t for all that Rush has done.” Click here for more.



