Investigation launched into Detroit firefighters' NYE photo with burning house

A picture posted on social media of Detroit firefighters posing in front of a burning home has prompted the city and its fire department to launch an investigation, the mayor’s office confirmed to Fox News on Thursday.

The picture was taken Tuesday night in front of an abandoned home in southwest Detroit, Fox 2 reported. It was allegedly taken as a memento for a retiring Detroit Fire Department chief.

The photo was reportedly posted on the Facebook page “Detroit Fire Incidents” with the caption, “Crews take a moment to take a selfie on New Years!” The photo has since been removed.

But the page now has a post acknowledging the photo, saying no one affiliated with the page took the picture and firefighters had asked for it to be posted.

“The only reason it was removed is we received messages by guys on the job stating that they had been threatened For [sic] the photo being posted,” the post said. “To clarify ‘threatened’ meaning threatened by their work I would assume by their context threatened of punitive actions.”

A city spokesperson said the post violates Detroit’s social media policy, even though the Facebook page is not an official department page. City officials are working to determine who took the picture and who posted it on Facebook.

A statement sent to Fox News from Fire Commissioner Eric Jones said, “There are a lot [of] ways to celebrate a retirement. Taking a photo in front of a building fire is not one of them.”

“We will investigate this matter and follow the facts where they lead us. If this photo is verified discipline will be in order.”