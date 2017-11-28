Interviews Scheduled for College of Eastern Idaho Prospective President

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Four finalists for the presidency of the College of Eastern Idaho are being interviewed by the CEI Board of Trustees this week.

Each will be interviewed in an open forum and the public may comment in the form of feedback forms that will be given to all who attend in the Healthcare Building #6, Room 6163/6164 on the CEI Idaho Falls campus.

On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Paustian will meet with the board from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and Dr. Ryan Carstens from 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Dr. Anthony Paustian

Anthony Paustian, Ph.D., is the Provost and Chief Administrative Officer at the Des Moines Area Community College – West Campus, IA. Previously, he was the President/Owner of the A.D. Paustian Design Group, Inc., IA. He earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Higher Educational Psychology and Administration from the University of Iowa, a Master of Business Administration from Loyola University – Chicago, a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing and Finance from Eastern New Mexico University, an Associate of Science in Management from Eastern New Mexico University, and an Associate of Applied Science in Aircraft Technology from the Community College of the Air Force.

Dr. Ryan Carstens

Ryan Carstens, Ed.D., is the Strategy and Special Projects Associate for the Washington State Board for Community & Technical Colleges. Previously, he was the President of Spokane Community College, WA. He earned a Doctor of Education in Educational Administration from the University of Texas, Austin; a Master of Science in Curriculum and Instruction from Oklahoma State University, and a Bachelor of Science in German from Oklahoma State University.

On Wednesday, Dr. Rick Aman will meet with the panel from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and Dr. Richard Pearce from 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Dr. Rick Aman

Rick Aman, Ph.D., is the Interim President of the College of Eastern Idaho, ID. Previously, he was the President of Eastern Idaho Technical College, ID. He earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Community College Leadership from Oregon State University, a Master of Business Administration from Golden Gate University, a Bachelor of Science in Education from Western Oregon State College, and an Associate of Science in Computer Applications from Mt. Hood Community College.

Dr. Rick Pearce

Richard Pearce, Ph.D., is the Vice President for Learning and Student Success at Heartland Community College, IL. Previously, he was the Vice President for Learning and Student Development at Illinois Valley Community College, IL. He earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Administration and Foundations from Illinois State University, a Master of Arts in Asian History from Illinois State University, a Bachelor of Science in History and Social Science Education from Illinois State University, and an Associate of Arts in Secondary Education from Illinois Valley Community College.