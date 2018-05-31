INTERVIEW: State officials advocate boating safety as rivers continue to rise

Listen to KID Newsradio’s full interview with David Dahms, Boating Program Manager

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho – State officials are advocating for more conscious boating safety as rain and snow runoff continue to push rivers higher.

David Dahms, Boating Program Manager at the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, said the rising water levels combined with complacency about safety on the water are a dangerous combination and can quickly lead to fatalities.

“Our biggest concern and one of the main reasons that people, unfortunately, die on Idaho waters when boating is accidentally falling out of the boat,” David Dahms told KID Newsradio. “Last year we had five people fall out of the boat without a life jacket and unfortunately, they drowned. Already, this year, we’ve had three people fall out of the boat and drown. It certainly can be a combination of different factors, we just really can’t encourage everybody enough to wear life jackets at all times.”

Wearing a life jacket, Dahms said, can be a matter of life and death during the late spring and early summer months when water levels are not only high, but frigid too.

“One of the most important and critical things that boaters can do is wear a life jacket,” Dahms said. “Rivers…are running really high and cold right now and it’s just imperative that anybody on the water wear a life jacket this time of year.”

Anyone curious about what is required to go boating in Idaho can visit the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation website, here.