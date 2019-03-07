INTERVIEW: Sex education opt-in bill clears Idaho House

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with HB120 sponsor Representative Barbara Ehardt

BOISE, Idaho ー Representative Barbara Ehardt’s bill to change Idaho’s sexual education opt-out law to an opt-in law has cleared the House.

“It was a big hurdle,” Representative Ehardt told KID NewsRadio. “None of this has been easy. It shouldn’t be. This is a big topic. It’s an important topic, and so, you know, yesterday as it had come to the House, as I presented the bill, you know, I have to say, I was surprised that there wasn’t more debate in regards to the bill.”

A solid party-line vote of 56-14 sent the bill through the House and on its way to the Senate. Rep. Ehardt said Senator Dean Mortimer, who serves as the chairman of the Senate Education Committee, is a supporter of the bill and is expected to give it a hearing.

“This bill already has support on the Senate side and I’ve had caucus leader Kelly Anthon has actually helped with the bill,” Rep. Ehardt said.

As the bill moves forward in the legislative process, Rep. Ehardt emphasized what the intention of the bill is as it pertains to Idaho’s sex education curriculum.

“I’m not asking to change content,” Rep. Ehardt said. “I’m just wanting parents to have consent.”