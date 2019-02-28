INTERIVEW: Senator Risch talks North Korea summit, Venezuela

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ーAmerica is on the world stage this week as President Donald Trump leaves the North Korean summit amid some criticism for not securing a denuclearization deal with North Korea.

“People shouldn’t be surprised at this,” Senator Jim Risch told KID NewsRadio. “This is not something where two people are going to sit down and have a cup of tea, and resolve it.”

While some are criticizing President Trump for his lack of progress with North Korea and denuclearization, Sen. Risch praised the strides forward the president has already made.

“If nothing else happened, this has been a great success on his part,” Sen. Risch said. “He’s got North Korea to stop testing both nuclear and their rockets, and no other president in the history of the United States has ever been able to do that, and so he should get credit for that.”

Sen. Risch is also watching the growing unrest in Venezuela as the struggle between President Nicolás Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaidó. Vice President Mike Pence met with Guaidó on Monday, February 25. Later that week, Vice President Pence met with several US lawmakers, including Sen. Risch, to describe the meeting.

“America’s position on Venezuela has not changed,” Sen. Risch said. “That used to be a tremendous country…and in just a series of two dictators, they have changed that country into just dire destitution on the part of the people.”

Going forward, Sen. Risch said, the United States must remain patient when it comes to Venezuela.

“Strategic patience is the best move,” Sen. Risch said. “We’ve really tightened sanctions on them and they’re starting to have a great effect on him as far as lack of funding. So, we need to be patient right now.”