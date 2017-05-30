INTERVIEW: Senator Mike Lee discusses new book and the latest in Congress

U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) has served in the United States Senate since 2010. Lee is a member of the Judiciary Committee, serves as Chairman of the Antitrust, Competition Policy and Consumer Rights Subcommittee, Chairman of the Water and Power Subcommittee of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee and serves on both Commerce Committee and the Joint Economic Committee. Sen. Lee joined Neal Larson on KID Newsradio to discuss his newest book, “Written Out of History: The Forgotten Founders Who Fought Big Government,” and the latest in Congress.

Listen to the full interview below:

A Utah Senator is hoping to bring some of America’s forgotten history to light in his new book, “Written Out of History: The Forgotten Founders Who Fought Big Government.”

“We don’t know all the stories,” U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) told KID Newsradio. “There are a number of stories that have kind of been written out of history, have been neglected because they’re inconvenient, they’re incompatible with the modern progressive-era mindset of big government.”

Sen. Lee says after the success of the broadway musical, Hamilton, he realized Americans intuitively connect and identify with the founding generation.

“We know a lot about what they went through,” Sen. Lee said. “We know that what they went through had a purpose in making our country great.”

In his book, Sen. Lee explores some of the lesser-known stories of people like Aaron Burr, made famous through his dual with Alexander Hamilton, Mercy Otis Warren, Canasatego – an Iroquois Chief – and Elbridge Gerry, a civil rights activist.

“I tell the story of Aaron Burr,” Sen. Lee said. “He became the victim of Thomas Jefferson when Jefferson decided to have him convicted for treason just because the two of them, while having previously served together became bitter enemies. They became rivals of sorts. Jefferson became almost obsessed with taking down Aaron Burr.”

The purpose of telling forgotten stories like that of Aaron Burr, Sen. Lee said, is to remind readers about the proper role of limited government.

“No one, even someone as revered and as respected in history as Thomas Jefferson is, can be trusted with too much power, especially if that power is to remain unchecked,” Sen. Lee said.

Turning the current state of events in the U.S. government, Sen. Lee says despite a Republican president and a Republican majority in Congress, things will continue to progress slowly because the founding fathers set up the government that way.

“If you want to maximize efficiency, you create a dictatorship,” Sen. Lee said. If you wanted something other than you, you’d have a one chamber legislative branch. We’ve got a two chamber legislative branch which makes it big and unwieldy and cumbersome, but that doesn’t mean that things won’t happen.”

Sen. Lee says he thinks Congress will be able to successfully tackle both the repeal of Obamacare and tax code reform in 2017.

“The direction is good and the American people have spoken and they’ve spoken clearly,” Sen. Lee said. “They’ve spoken boldly towards making sure that we move in the right direction.”

Sen. Lee’s book is available wherever books are sold.