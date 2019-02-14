INTERVIEW: Senator Mike Crapo weighs in on Green New Deal

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Senator Mike Crapo

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Controversy continues to surround newly elected Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s proposed Green New Deal.

Senator Mike Crapo is among many who have questioned the reality of the bill, which would implement sweeping reform in the name of climate change.

“If this proposal were actually to be implemented, it would mean we wouldn’t have any more cars or any more airplanes in 10 years,” Sen. Mike Crapo told KID NewsRadio. “It was just remarkable and you did see a number of the Democrats in the Democrat Party saying, ‘Whoa, wait a minute. Don’t label us with this.’ But, you did see a bunch of those running for president jump on it.”

Still, Congress could end up voting on the proposal as skepticism still swirls amongst lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

“The reason Mitch Mcconnell says, ‘Hey, we’re going to vote on it now,’ is so that they can have an opportunity to really put their vote where their rhetoric is,” Sen. Crapo said. “I’m sure that if he does put it up for a vote, it’ll be with the expectation that the Democrats will largely have to vote against it anyway and show how ridiculous the proposal was.”