INTERVIEW: Senator Mike Crapo talks proposed budget, Trump’s trip and the Russia investigation

U.S. Senator Mike Crapo is a Idaho native and has served in national government positions since 1993. Before his election to the U.S. Senate, Senator Crapo spent eight years serving in the Idaho State Senate (1983-1992). He joined Neal Larson on KID Newsradio to discuss proposed budget and Trump’s latest trip across the world.

Listen to the full interview below.

U.S. Senator Mike Crapo is applauding President Donald J. Trump’s attempt to address the nation’s fiscal crisis in his latest budget proposal.

Although Sen. Crapo says he doesn’t agree with the priorities the president has outlined in his proposed budget, President Trump’s attempt at addressing the United States’ $20 trillion debt is the first time in a long time a president has done so.

“I think we should maintain our infrastructure investment, our research and our development and so forth,” U.S. Senator Mike Crapo (R-ID) told KID Newsradio, before adding, “I have to say, we have a $20 trillion national debt, this president has just said, we’ve got to start dealing with it.”

Sen. Crapo says the latest proposed budget is the first step in the budget process and is an aggressive starting point for the president, but will probably involve a fair amount of comprise.

“It is Congress that actually writes the budget and the president doesn’t get to sign off on it, this isn’t like a bill, this is a resolution,” Sen. Crapo said. “So, in the end, the House and the Senate will take the President’s budget and we’ll work with the president, he’ll advise and negotiate with them, but in the end the House and the Senate will craft their own budget and move forward.”

The overall message the president is sending, Sen. Crapo says, it for Congress to meet address the national debt.

This proposal coming while President Trump is traveling the world, meeting with world leaders in the Middle East and parts of Europe. Sen. Crapo says the trip has been, “an outstanding success for the president and will continue to be.”

President Trump’s nine day trip has taken him to Saudi Arabia, Israel, Rome, Vatican City, Brussels, and later in the week, Sicily, according to the New York Times.

“I read his entire speech that he gave the other day to a number of the Muslim nations and it was, I think, a very powerful discussion of the importance we build strength, that America will be a friend and an ally, but that we need to stop terrorist activity,” Sen. Crapo said. “I think it was exactly right message, it’s also my understanding that is was a well received message.”

According to the New York Times, President Trump will end his nine-day trip later this week, just before Memorial Day.