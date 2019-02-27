INTERVIEW: Senator Mike Crapo talks North Korean summit

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Senator Mike Crapo

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ーSenator Mike Crapo says it appears President Trump is making progress with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

“Frankly, just the fact that they are having this meeting is tremendous progress and that’s kind of a comment on the failure of some of the previous presidencies to make much progress,” Senator Mike Crapo told KID NewsRadio.

In addition to his meeting with Kim Jong-un, President Trump also announced a trade agreement resolution with Vietnam. Sen. Crapo praised the timing of the announcement.

“I thought it was a very smart move for the president to announce a trade agreement resolution of some issues with Vietnam just before he was meeting with the North Korean leadership with Kim Jong-un,” Sen. Crapo said. ” The reason I say that is because that’s kind of an indication to Kim that Korea could benefit in trade relations with the United States if they were willing to do so.

Sen. Crapo said he doesn’t see everything being solved in this latest summit with the leader of North Korea, but does expect the relationship between the United States and North Korea will take some steps forward.

“I think the progress will be made,” Sen. Crapo said. “Frankly, I think that is a huge thing for us and North Korea diplomacy.”