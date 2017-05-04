INTERVIEW: Senator Mike Crapo talks about federal spending proposals

Senator Mike Crapo is a Idaho native and has served in national government positions since 1993. Before his election to the U.S. House of Representatives, Senator Crapo spent eight years serving in the Idaho State Senate (1983-1992). He joined Neal Larson on KID Newsradio to discuss the latest on government spending proposals, President Donald J. Trump’s border wall and healthcare.

Listen to the full interview below.

It’s an unlikely celebration on both sides of the aisle as Democrats and Republicans in the House of Representatives passed a proposed spending bill Wednesday, May 3.

The proposal only takes care of five months of spending, Congress will have to pass another spending bill in September. But, for now, the United States Senate is reviewing and debating the latest $1.1 trillion spending proposal which includes increased defense spending, but no funding for President Donald J. Trump’s proposed border wall.

“The whole funding for the wall’s not in there,” Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) said. “But, enough funding for border security and repair and work on the wall gets us much more done than we could do no matter how much we appropriated in the next five months.”

Sen. Crapo says increases in defense spending are a victory for the Congress, which has struggled to strike a deal between defense and non-defense spending for the past two presidential terms.

“We have increased defense spending significantly in this bill and have done so without having to meet a demand from the Democrats that we put an equal amount of increased spending into other non-defense programs,” Sen. Crapo said.

But, as U.S. Senators now begin reviewing and debating the House bill, Sen. Crapo is calling the proposed spending “a mixed bag.”

“It is only a five month budget and so a lot of the progress that conservatives wanted to see is kind of stifled just by being five months.” Sen. Crapo said. “But, there are some really good things in the budget.”

The proposed spending bill does not address how the government will tackle health care as Republicans continue to work towards repealing and replacing Obamacare. Sen. Crapo says the stop and start process of repealing the Affordable Care Act may be frustrating to Americans, but the same steps that brought Obamacare into existence must be followed to replace it.

“It took President Obama until Christmas to get his pushed through and in one sense, we’re sort of going through that same process in trying to unravel it and repeal it,” Sen. Crapo said. “There will be progress and then some setbacks and there will be those types of things that happen.”

The over 1,600 page spending proposal from May 1, can be viewed here.