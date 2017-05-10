INTERVIEW: Senator Mike Crapo talks FBI director firing and the healthcare bill

U.S. Senator Mike Crapo is a Idaho native and has served in national government positions since 1993. Before his election to the U.S. House of Representatives, Senator Crapo spent eight years serving in the Idaho State Senate (1983-1992). He joined Neal Larson on KID Newsradio to discuss the firing of FBI Director James Comey and the latest on the healthcare bill in the Senate.

Listen to the full interview below.

President Donald J. Trump fired FBI Director James Comey Tuesday, May 9 saying, “He was not doing a good job.”

But, Idaho Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) says despite the controversy of the director’s firing, the arrival of a new FBI director may bring some benefit to the two bipartisan investigations Comey was involved in.

“You’ve got to remember, there are two bipartisan investigations going on, one in the House Intelligence Committee and one in the Senate Intelligence Committee and apparently there is an FBI investigation under way as well,” Sen. Crapo said. “Frankly, putting in someone who’s new and fresh, and doesn’t have the taint that Director Comey has, could, I think, very legitimately be explained as an improvement or an assurance to everyone that we’ve got someone independent who will get in there and pursue this,” Sen. Crapo said.

Sen. Crapo said the firing of the FBI director could be argued both as a positive or a negative action, but it’s vital to understand the investigations will not stop despite the director’s removal.

Amidst the “political storm,” created by the contreversal firing, Sen. Crapo said, the Senate is still working through the healthcare bill recently passed by the U.S. House of Representatives.

As Congress tackles the president’s promise to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, Sen. Crapo says the legislative process is working just like it should.

“What I expect to happen in the Senate is that the commitment to the overall objective of repealing Obamacare and then replacing it with market oriented healthcare that works, will be the guiding goal post here,” Sen. Crapo said. “I think that a significant amount of what’s in the House bill will be protected and kept.”

Sen. Crapo says he expects pre-existing condition coverage, lowering premiums and evaluating the transformed version of Medicaid proposed in the bill will be the focus of the Senate.