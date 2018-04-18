INTERVIEW: Senator Mike Crapo talks banking bill progress, FBI raid on Michael Cohen and Comey’s new book

U.S. Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) is an Idaho native and has served in national government positions since 1993. Before his election to the U.S. Senate, Senator Crapo spent eight years serving in the Idaho State Senate (1983-1992).

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — A bill aimed at freeing small banks and businesses from tight government regulation is facing heavy opposition in Washington D.C.

“[It] was a very, very intense fight because frankly the left-wing, which has fought vigorously to avoid any reforms to Dodd Frank over the years, just pulled out all the stops,” Senator Mike Crapo (R-ID) told KID Newsradio.

Senate Bill 2155, sponsored by Senator Mike Crapo, passed the Senate in early March, according to the Idaho Business Review, with a bi-partisan majority. But, Crapo said the bill didn’t go out without an intense fight and he believes that political battle caused the House to pause, halting the progress of the bill.

“I hope this is only a hiccup,” Crapo said. “This is a phenomenally important bill that is going to provide tremendous support to our smaller financial communities across America.”

The fight comes in the bills loosening of regulatory burdens through the Dodd-Frank program, which required small banks and institutions to operate on the same playing field.

“One of the big problems with Dodd-Frank was that it imposed the same kind of regulatory burdens on community banks and credit unions, that it imposed on the biggest banks in the country and didn’t do any kind of tailoring, any kind of effective tailoring and it was driving a regulatory burden so intensely into smaller bank and smaller institution community that it was actually forcing them either out of business entirely or out of some types of business.”

As regulation got heavier, smaller financial institutions across the nation have either closed or offered fewer services like mortgage loans. Under Senate Bill 2155, Crapo said the financial sector would see a significant amount of capital formation, support for new start-ups and small businesses, among other things. For now, the bill is on hold while lawmakers try to work out political differences.

Outside the halls of the Senate, media attention has turned to the recent raid by the FBI on President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen.

“I was discouraged with the FBI’s raiding of an attorney’s office,” Crapo said. “I do believe the attorney-client privilege is a very critical part of our system and I’ve actually been kind of waiting to see how the FBI explains it a little better to see if they have some kind of rationale that explains why they could go in and seek to obtain attorney-client privilege. Perhaps that’s not what they did, I don’t know the details yet of exactly what they did there but it does raise great concern to me that the FBI is starting to go into territory that has been protected before.”

Crapo said the raid represents a larger issue that’s been previously addressed by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle long before President Trump took office.

“Special counsel investigations have very few limits on them,” Crapo said. “They can go anywhere they want and they tend to just go wherever they choose to go…Many people on both sides of the aisle have discussed whether this particular mechanism of investigating is the right one.”

Cohen isn’t the only Washington icon in the news though as former FBI director James Comey takes to the road tossing political low-blows at the president with the release of his new book. Crapo said he doesn’t plan on reading the book, but Comey’s behavior is indicative of just how a good decision by the president.

“I think his conduct has shown he had lost the confidence of the American people and that President Trump was correct to fire him,” Crapo said.