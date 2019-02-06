INTERVIEW: Senator Mike Crapo reacts to State of the Union, explains Farm Bill

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Senator Mike Crapo

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Idaho Senator Mike Crapo praised President Trump’s State of the Union the day after the president addressed the nation.

“I thought it was a very powerful speech,” Senator Crapo said. “The president started and ended the speech asking for Congress to work together to break the gridlock and find common sense, common ground.”

Some have criticized the president as he called for unity, and then outlined very firm positions on controversial issues like border security and abortion. Sen. Crapo said President Trump is tackling both political division and issues that matter to the nation.

“The bottom line here is though the president was very measured, very deliberate, very firm on very important principles,” Sen. Crapo said. “But, he also acknowledged and recognized that we have a huge division in Congress and that we need to break that stalemate and asked us to come together and work to seize the opportunity, I think that that was the kind of thing that Americans are asking for.”

In standing with those principles, particularly the ones characteristic to President Trump’s campaign, Sen. Crapo said Americans are seeing a president who is willing to work with people of all political leanings to develop agreeable solutions to controversial problems.

“They want somebody in a president who will stand firm for the principles that he got elected on and that he believes are the ones by which we should govern,” Sen. Crapo said. “But, they also want that president to recognize the political realities of the divisions we have and invite both sides, all sides to come together and work to find common solutions, and like I said, I’m using his words, to seize the opportunities that face our country right now.”

One such issue facing both the nation and particularly, Idaho, is how the national and state government will deal with marijuana and hemp-related products. Recently, Idaho State Police seized thousands of pounds of marijuana bound for Colorado. Big Sky Scientific, LLC says their product is considered industrial hemp under the recently passed federal farm bill, according to the Idaho Statesman.

While the case is still in the process of legal proceedings, Sen. Crapo offered some insight into how the bill might impact the future discussion states and the nation must have about marijuana.

“I got to go back and double check this, but I think it did supersede state law, and in that context, we may have to deal with, you know, the industrial and other uses of hemp and make those distinctions because that’s one that Congress did make,” Sen. Crapo said. “We do have a conflict there between federal law and the states right now, but I tend to be more of a state’s rights supporter on these kinds of things, and although I don’t necessarily agree with how every state is going to deal with this or other issues, I do strongly believe that we are a republic and the states have rights.”