INTERVIEW: Senator Mike Crapo discusses new bill to help keep families together at the border

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Senator Mike Crapo

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Politicians, celebrities, religious organizations and several on social media are calling for reform as illegal immigration takes front and center stage in the public opinion arena.

As images and videos of children of illegal immigrants at the border continue to flood headlines and social media, Senator Mike Crapo told KID NewsRadio the solution to the hotly debated issue is fixing the law.

“I think that we probably have very broad agreement in the United States across parties and all different interest groups that children should not be separated from their families, even at the border and this issue needs to be resolved quickly,” Senator Mike Crapo told KID NewsRadio. “there is dispute over how to resolve the issue…the president could do some immediate short term things to relieve the pressure, but Congress really needs to resolve the issue well.”

Part of that effort is being spearheaded by Texas Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) who has introduced a bill entitled “Protect Kids and Parents Act,” a proposal Senator Crapo is sponsoring as well.

Under the bill, the processing and review of asylum cases would be expedited by doubling the number of federal immigration judges, authorizing new temporary shelters to keep families together, mandate keeping those families together except in situations where the children are in danger and require the processing of cases be completed within 14 days.

““I think that’s the kind of approach that recognizes the rule of law in America, maintains security at our border, but recognizes the principle that children should not be separated from their families,” Sen. Crapo said.

While Congress works on proposals like the bill introduced by Sen. Cruz, public outcry still streams in on news networks and social media. Much of the frustration, Sen. Crapo said, comes from the differences in how U.S. presidents have approached working with a broken system and ineffective laws.

“As Congress has failed to adopt necessary reforms is that various presidents have taken different approaches,” Sen. Crapo said. “Barack Obama’s approach…his executive orders, in my opinion, actually violated existing law and opened up the borders. President Trump said, he’s not going to violate existing law and that’s why we’ve got this problem today. So, president Trump has issued an executive order saying, ‘We’re going to follow the law,’ and the law needs to be fixed.”