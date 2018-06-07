INTERVIEW: Senator Mike Crapo celebrates passage of bi-partisan banking bill, weighs in on summit with North Korea

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Senator Mike Crapo

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Idaho Senator Mike Crapo is celebrating the signing of a banking bill aimed at loosening restrictions on small banks and businesses.

President Donald Trump signed the bill, commonly referred to as the “Crapo bill,” into law on May 24, rolling back many Dodd-Frank regulations.

“I think this bill…will be one of the most significant bills that Congress passes Congress and maybe the most significant one,” Senator Mike Crapo told KID NewsRadio. “It’s something that’s been four, five years in the making. It was bi-partisan and it’s going to provide a significant amount of boost to individuals and families, and small businesses, and to our financial community.”

Among the other successes being celebrated in Washington include the rescheduling of the summit with North Korea on Monday, June 12. Sen. Crapo applauded the meeting, but also cautioned Americans shouldn’t get their expectations too high when it comes to North Korea relenting its nuclear weapons program. Still, Sen. Crapo said he’s glad to see President Trump standing strong in the face of North Korea.

“I think it’s incredibly important that it happen, I hope it does happen,” Sen. Crapo said. “I am glad that we have a president who is standing up solidly to North Korea and keeping the pressure on across the board. I said before, we haven’t had president for years and years who would deal with North Korea in a non-appeasement fashion and stand up for American interests.”