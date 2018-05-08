INTERVIEW: Senator Marv Hagedorn talks campaign bid for Idaho lieutenant governor

Listen to KID Newsradio’s full interview with Senator Marv Hagedorn

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Senator Marv Hagedorn discussed his campaign bid for Idaho lieutenant governor on KID Newsradio on Tuesday, May 8.

“We’re on a really good path and I want to help our new governor continue that path,” Senator Marv Hagedorn told KID Newsradio.



The 20-year Navy veteran first stepped into the political arena when he appointed to the Idaho Legislature over a decade ago. Now, Senator Hagedorn says with the anticipated high turnover in Boise, he wants to help bring consistency to Idaho’s executive branch.

“This is probably going to be the biggest turnover we’ve seen in our generation of so many elected officials in both the House, the Senate and in the executive branch and I want to be able to provide some continuity, we’re on very good path right now in Idaho. Fastest growing state, fastest growing wage average, best unemployment we’ve seen in history and now we’re second to only one other state in GDP growth and and we’ve been reducing taxes over the last ten years.”

Among the issues Senator Hagedorn said he’s passionate about include taking care of Idaho’s workforce, by taking care of Idaho’s veterans. Senator Hagedorn said he first realized Idaho struggled to support it’s veterans when he left the Navy and was given a booklet of resources available to every veterans in every state. Senator Hagedorn said when he turned to Idaho, he found the page blank.

“I have been working for the last 12 years, every year, I would run one or two bills to provide more benefits veterans coming home,” Senator Hagedorn said. “Not because we owe that to veterans because we certainly do owe them for their service, but because they’re a great workforce and we’ve got, right now, especially, we’ve a huge workforce issue were we need to recruit some good workforce folks and I see absolutely no reason why we don’t have that Department of Commerce and the Department of Labor at some of these large military bases trying to recruit 200,000 veterans that are coming home every year to become Idaho’s workforce.”

If elected, Senator Hagedorn said that same motivation of overall boosting the economy here in Idaho remains a high priority for him.

“I love doing economic development,” Senator Hagedorn said. “I’ve done multi-million dollars worth of business overseas in both Europe and Asia and I want to sell Idaho, that’s something I love doing and want to continue to do along with some other efforts in education and natural resources.”

The primary election is Tuesday, May 15.