INTERVIEW: Senator Jim Risch give glimpse of President Trump, talks North Korea summit,

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Senator Jim Risch

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — As President Donald Trump’s tweets, successes and controversies continue to dominate headlines, Senator Jim Risch offered KID NewsRadio a glimpse into the man in the Oval Office.

“We’ve got a good relationship,” Sen. Jim Risch told KID NewsRadio. “When you’re with him personally, his persona is so different than his public, TV persona. I mean, he’s a guy you can talk to and engage with like a human being…and I’ve seen this with other presidents too. People who don’t regularly deal with him, they treat him as a deity, you know, and he’s a human being like we are and has a sense of humor, and has thoughts on trivial stuff as well as really, really important stuff…It’s just a good give and take.”

Despite facing criticism from all sides of the political arena, Senator Risch said President Trump isn’t often phased by those who disagree with him.

“The criticism just really rolls off of him,” Sen. Risch said. “He doesn’t get too worked up about that at all. He’ll smack back, there’s no question about that, but as far as him tossing and turning at night and not sleeping, man I just don’t think so. He just doesn’t exude that kind of personality.”

But, Senator Risch said, that doesn’t mean President Trump doesn’t listen to those who are in a position to advise him. Just days away from the historic North Korea summit, Senator Risch said the Senate is not only filling their role as advisers on international matters, they’re being listened too.

In previous presidencies, particularly the Obama administration Senator Risch said, Senate advising was pushed away and ignored when America dealt with Iran. Under President Trump, the attitude is significantly different.

“These guys are listening, they want our input, they know that we represent the American people and we’re entitled to have our input on this,” Sen. Risch said. “So, I’m incredibly satisfied with the way that they’re treating us and the way they’re handling out input into this.”

The North Korea summit will take place on Monday, June 11.