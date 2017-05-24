INTERVIEW: Representative Ron Nate weighs in on short-term rental debate and grocery tax lawsuit

Representative Ron Nate (R-Rexburg) has served in the Idaho House of Representatives since 2014. He’s serves on the Idaho Senate Environment, Energy & Technology, Judiciary, Rules & Administration, and Revenue & Taxation committees. He joined Neal Larson on KID Newsradio to talk about House Bill 216, which prevents local governments from banning short-term rentals and the latest short-term controversy in Rexburg, Idaho.

Listen to the full interview below:

A recently passed legislative bill banning local governments from prohibiting short-term rentals is becoming a cause for controversy in Rexburg, Idaho.

Idaho House Representative Ron Nate (R-Rexburg) says Rexburg has become the epicenter for what started as a local issue and escalated in the passing a state law.

The city of Rexburg sent out letters to AirB&B homeowners in July 2016 and again in March 2017 threatening criminal charges if they did not take their listings down, according to the Idaho Freedom Foundation.

In the 2017 legislative session, the Idaho Legislature passed House Bill 216 which prevents local governments from banning short-term or vacation rentals, but gives authority to regulate rentals if there is a threat of health, safety or general welfare.

Rexburg City Attorney, Steve Zollinger says the health and safety clause should allow Rexburg to maintain it’s ordinance banning short-term rentals.