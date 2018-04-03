INTERVIEW: Representative Ron Nate discusses Idaho tax relief, gun safety bill and huckleberry pie

Representative Ron Nate (R-Rexburg) has served in the Idaho House of Representatives since 2014. He’s serves on the Idaho Senate Environment, Energy & Technology, Judiciary, Rules & Administration, and Revenue & Taxation committees. He joined Neal Larson and Julie Mason on KID Newsradio to talk about the 2018 legislative session, how lawmakers pursued tax relief for Idaho families, the passage of a gun safety bill, the controversy surrounding how much power committee chairmen have and an effort to make huckleberry pie the state’s official dessert.



Listen to the full interview below:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Representative Ron Nate is back on the east side of the state after the Idaho Legislature closed it’s 2018 session in late March.

After an interesting session in which the much anticipated grocery tax repeal bill failed to make an appearance and healthcare efforts lived, died, lived and died again, Nate said the main takeaway from this session is the push to generate tax relief for Idahoans.

“For the first time in a long time, it’s certainly in as many years as I’ve there, we had tax relief,” Representative Ron Nate (R-Rexburg) told KID Newsradio. “We have our income tax both on businesses and individuals reduced to below seven percent for maybe the first time in this this century…that was heartening to see.”

Nate also said the legislature was able to secure tax relief for Idaho families through an additional child tax credit after the federal government tax cuts actually increased taxes the Gem state.

“We don’t want to leave any Idaho families with a higher tax burden than the prior year,” Nate said.



There were plenty of bills that didn’t survive the legislative process though. The 2018 session marched forward with controversy on it’s coat tails. The debate about how much power committee chairmen should have in denying bills hearings and introduction on House and Senate floors, particularly with House Bill 444 commonly referred to as the “stand-your-ground” bill, hung in the air this session.

Despite the debate, Nate said chairmen holding bills in committee rather than send them on to legislators wasn’t nearly as bad this year.

“The process is improved, but not perfect,” Nate said. “The stand-your-ground bill, it was a little disappointing to see that held up and as they’ve done before, leadership introduced their own slightly watered-down version of the standard ground bill, Senate Bill 1313 and that was passed, but there’s still work to do on that. So yeah, it’s not perfect yet, but a lot more bills were flowing through the House.”

But, Nate said he still struggles with the perspective many in Boise hold about the role of a committee chairman as a protector-lawmaker.

“When I got there four years ago, it was explained to me that the job of the committee chair is to protect the committee, the committee is supposed to protect the body and I still have a hard time understanding that philosophy because my question is, protect them from what? Really the answer I get back is to protect them from uncomfortable votes or votes that might put them in peril in the next election.”

Nate said he doesn’t agree with the idea of protecting committee members though. In his view, voters need to see where their legislators stand on all issues, even the controversial ones.

“I really think that we should focus as legislators on getting the citizens’ voices heard and casting those votes, as an uncomfortable as they might be, so that the voters know exactly what they have in representation,” Nate said. “If we are protecting legislators from votes, then voters don’t really know where their legislators stand on issues and so even controversial things…we ought to have votes on those rather than held in committee drawers…Let’s put them on the table, have the votes and then voters know exactly what their legislators are doing.”

Still, there was plenty of success in this year’s session, Nate said. In additional to tax relief, the legislature passed a House Bill 443, which Nate sponsored, allowing schools to offer gun safety training.

“What it does is it encourages and authorizes school districts to offer gun-safety courses at K-12 schools,” Nate said. “They could do that in an assembly, they could do it as a special class, they could do it as a whole elective course in high school if they wanted to. But, it’s an encouragement and an authorization.”

Not every bill Nate sponsored was particularly focused on hard-hitting issues though. After a 4th grade class in Iona approached him about a bill they wanted to see go to Boise, he took up their cause.

“One of my greatest pleasures of the session was to introduce the huckleberry pie as the state dessert bill,” Nate said. “It came from a fourth grade class out of Iona elementary…and they wrote a handwritten letter and they all signed it saying, you know, huckleberry pie is great, we don’t have a state dessert. Why can’t huckleberry pie be the state dessert?”



Nate said the committee chairman did consider the bill a little frivolous, but Nate explained the bill also represented a bigger investment in Idaho’s future voters. While the bill ultimately didn’t become law, the lesson Nate conveyed to students means more to him than the passage of the bill.

“This isn’t just about getting a state dessert,” Nate said. “This is also about educating kids about the legislative process, getting them involved and knowing that they can make a difference in Idaho”