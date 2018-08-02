INTERVIEW: Pocatello Mayor addresses economy, LDS Temple location

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad

POCATELLO, Idaho — Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad is offering clarification after conflicting reports and news stories about the city’s current economic state hit east Idaho in late July.

On July 24, the Idaho State Journal published an article highlighting an MSN Money report alleging Pocatello was the metropolitan most impacted by extreme poverty in the state.

“MSN Money reported on July 12 a study conducted by the Delaware-based online financial group 24/7 Wall St. that indicates from 2010 to 2016 two Pocatello neighborhoods had poverty rates greater than the 40 percent threshold for extreme poverty,” according to the Idaho State Journal.

The same week, career website Zippia ranked Pocatello in the top 100 best job markets in the nation. According to the report, Pocatello ranked 28th in the nation with a 2.6 percent unemployment rate and an annual average salary over $42,000. The conflicting reports, Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad told KID NewsRadio, certainly causes some confusion.

“I’m not exactly sure where they come up with the poverty is extremely high and everything,” Mayor Blad told KID NewsRadio. “[The] reality is unemployment in Pocatello is at 2.6 percent right now. The number of employed are up about 2,800 people, maybe 3,000 people than there were a year ago even…Do we have some people that are under unemployed? Absolutely, we do in Pocatello, we have some that are under employed. But, we also have, you know, wages are up. The median wage in Pocatello is around $15 an hour right now. The average hourly wage is just about $19 an hour.”

Blad also pointed high concentrations of college students also skew the numbers.

“When you take and add 15,000 students that aren’t work in working or that are working, you know, part time jobs, that’s going to drop that number down,” Blad said. “You’ve got so many students that aren’t living above the poverty level because they’re in school…It’d be interesting to see where places like Moscow are right now and I don’t know the number of that, Logan, you know. Provo. You just, you add this many students and they’re not working, that drags that number down quite a bit.”