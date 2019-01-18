INTERVIEW: Operation Shield to build advocacy center in east Idaho

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Matt Smith, Director at Operation Shield

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — A new advocacy center focused on helping victims of human trafficking is coming Idaho Falls.

“We are opening an advocacy center here in Idaho Falls,” Matt Smith, Director of Operation Shield, told KID NewsRadio. “This advocacy center is unlike anything that’s available in the state of Idaho. It allows both children and adult survivors to be able to come and get the kind of therapies they need…we’re also providing support to get their life back.”

Smith said many who try to escape human trafficking are often faced with finding good employment, housing and support. The new advocacy center, he said, aims to create a pathway for success and new life for its’ clients.

“Getting them back into school, helping them get employment skills, whatever it takes to help them get their life back on track,” Smith said. “This is the place to do it…We want to be able to give them the opportunity to get a real leg up and get moving on with their life.”

In 2018, Operation Shield referred 67 people to counseling for human trafficking related issues. On average, Smith said, the organization receives about four calls a month for assistance finding safe houses for girls looking for refuge. These kinds of experiences and calls for service, Smith said, has also sparked an effort to bring a safe house to east Idaho.

“It’ll have 12 to 14 beds for adults, and then we have another service that will be provided for children,” Smith said. “We still have a long ways to go with that, but we’re tentatively looking somewhere in Bingham County.”

Funding for the safe house and the initial day-to-day operations to get the home up and running is still about $18,000 short. Operation Shield needs to secure the remaining funds by March 15 and has turned to GoFundMe for the final stretch of fundraising.

Click here to support Operation Shield Advocacy Center organized by Operation Shield Want to join me in making a difference? I’m raising money for the Operation Shield Advocacy Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. We are opening a facility dedicated to treating victims of sex trafficking. Your donation will fund our first month’s payroll and start-up costs. Any donation will help mak…

“We are opening a facility dedicated to treating victims of sex trafficking,” according to the GoFundMe page. “Your donation will fund our first month’s payroll and start-up costs. Any donation will help make an impact!”

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Find out more about Operation Shield’s local work to fight human trafficking in east Idaho on their Facebook page