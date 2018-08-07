INTERVIEW: New Blackfoot movie theater in final stages of construction

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Kent Lott, owner of the Blackfoot Movie Mill

BLACKFOOT, Idaho — A new movie theater in Blackfoot is entering the final stages of construction as nears it’s grand opening in September.

“The whole project is kind of like a batch of popcorn,” Kent Lott, owner of the Blackfoot Movie Mill, told KID NewsRadio. “You know, you get a few things to pop and then all of a sudden it just explodes and takes off, and that’s kind of where we’re at right now.”

Crews have been remodeling the building, an old car dealership, to house seven new theaters full of custom touches and innovative technology. The Blackfoot Movie Mill, Lott said, will also be the first theater in the state to introduce laser technology projectors and 7.1 surround sound.

“We’ve partnered up with QSC and we will have certified 7.1 surround sounds in all seven auditoriums,” Lott said, “I don’t know know anybody in the state that has 7.1 in all of their theaters that are certified by the manufacturer.”

The new theater will also feature a new purchased seating model, a feature aimed at taking the uncertainty out of purchasing movie tickets or finding seats.

“If you’re going to come from Idaho Falls or Pocatello, you don’t want to take a chance and drive down there and the show’s sold out, you’ll be able to go on our website and buy the seats you want, and then you arrive, you know exactly where you’ll sit,” Lott said.

Lott said the theater is currently scheduled to open during the second week of the Eastern Idaho State Fair. Updates on construction and the theater itself can be found at their Facebook page.