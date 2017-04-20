INTERVIEW: Matt Walsh talks about his new book, “The Unholy Trinity”

Matt Walsh is a writer, author and contributor on TheBlaze. Walsh joined Neal Larson and Cala Curtis on 590 KID Newsradio to discuss is book, “The Unholy Trinity: Blocking the Left’s Assault on Life, Marriage, and Gender.”

It’s been said that the two topics of conversation to avoid are politics and religion.

But, for writer and author Matt Walsh, those are the two topics everybody should be talking about.

“It has always appeared to me that the three primary battle grounds of the culture war are life, marriage and gender,” Walsh said in an interview with 590 KID Newsradio.

In his newest book, The Unholy Trinity: Blocking the Left’s Assault on Life, Marriage, and Gender, Walsh tackles what he calls, “a three-pronged attack,” waged by the political left.

“Right now we’re dealing with this entity now that we call liberalism and it’s primary objective is to reject objective truth, objective morality, even scientific reality we’re seeing is now being rejected and of course, God as well,” Walsh said.

Relativism, Walsh says, is the root of the social unrest many are seeing in the United States today.

“A civilization cannot function that way,” Walsh said. “It can’t function where each individual in the civilization is his own god and has his own truth and reality. That just begets destruction and chaos and I think we’re seeing that play out.”

Overcoming that societal conflict isn’t out of reach for Americans though, Walsh says.

“We’re never going to live in a perfect culture, in any kind of utopia,” Walsh said. “That doesn’t mean we can’t make some progress.”

Walsh believes returning to a God-fearing nation can happen, but is a long-term, generational goal.

“There are many things we can do in terms of just standing for our beliefs,” Walsh said. “We have to understand what our foundational, fundamental principles are and what the most important fights are and rally around those, unite and be galvanized around those issues.”

Ultimately, Walsh believes the best thing people can do to work towards that generational goal of a God-fearing nation takes place within their own homes.

“One of the most important things we can do is get married, have kids, raise our children, raise our families in the truth, to be fighters for the truth and that’s how ultimately how this battle is going to be won anyway,” Walsh said.

More information about Walsh’s book is available at http://unholytrinitybook.com/.